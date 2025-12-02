Selskapskatalog
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Løsningsarkitekt-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Teladoc Health utgjør totalt $305K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Teladoc Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Teladoc Health
Director
Mountain View, CA
Totalt per år
$305K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$35K
År i selskapet
5 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Teladoc Health?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Opptjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Løsningsarkitekt tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Teladoc Health in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $320,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Teladoc Health for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in United States er $291,000.

Andre ressurser

