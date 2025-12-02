Produktleder-kompensasjon in United States hos Teladoc Health varierer fra $178K per year for Product Manager II til $253K per year for Staff Product Manager. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $186K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Teladoc Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)
33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)
33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.