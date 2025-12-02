Selskapskatalog
Teladoc Health
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner lønninger

Teladoc Health Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Teladoc Health utgjør totalt $173K per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $163K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Teladoc Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Vis 3 flere nivåer
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Opptjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)



Inkluderte stillinger

Send inn ny stilling

UX-designer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Teladoc Health in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $207,400. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Teladoc Health for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $150,020.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Teladoc Health

Andre ressurser

