Selskapskatalog
Teladoc Health
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Datavitenskaper

  • Alle Datavitenskaper lønninger

Teladoc Health Datavitenskaper Lønninger

Datavitenskaper-kompensasjon in United States hos Teladoc Health varierer fra $138K per year for Data Scientist II til $264K per year for Senior Data Scientist. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $161K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Teladoc Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Vis 3 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Datavitenskaper tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Inkluderte stillinger

Send inn ny stilling

Helseinformatikk

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskaper hos Teladoc Health in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $263,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Teladoc Health for Datavitenskaper rollen in United States er $143,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Teladoc Health

Relaterte selskaper

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.