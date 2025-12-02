Selskapskatalog
TechStyle Fashion Group
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Datavitenskaper

  • Alle Datavitenskaper lønninger

TechStyle Fashion Group Datavitenskaper Lønninger

Den gjennomsnittlige Datavitenskaper totalkompensasjonen in United States hos TechStyle Fashion Group varierer fra $95.5K til $136K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for TechStyle Fashion Groups totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$108K - $123K
United States
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$95.5K$108K$123K$136K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område

Vi trenger bare 3 flere Datavitenskaper innrapporteringers hos TechStyle Fashion Group for å låse opp!

Inviter vennene dine og samfunnet til å legge til lønninger anonymt på under 60 sekunder. Mer data betyr bedre innsikt for jobbsøkere som deg og vårt samfunn!

💰 Vis alle Lønninger

💪 Bidra Din lønn


Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos TechStyle Fashion Group?

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Datavitenskaper tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskaper hos TechStyle Fashion Group in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $135,700. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos TechStyle Fashion Group for Datavitenskaper rollen in United States er $95,450.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for TechStyle Fashion Group

Relaterte selskaper

  • Meijer
  • JCPenney
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/techstyle-fashion-group/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.