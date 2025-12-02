Selskapskatalog
Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United Arab Emirates hos Technology Innovation Institute utgjør totalt AED 455K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Technology Innovation Institutes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Totalt per år
$124K
Nivå
Senior Engineer
Grunnlønn
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Technology Innovation Institute?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på AED 682,948. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Technology Innovation Institute for Programvareingeniør rollen in United Arab Emirates er AED 455,062.

Andre ressurser

