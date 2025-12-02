Selskapskatalog
Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich Datavitenskaper Lønninger

Datavitenskaper-mediankompensasjonspakken in Germany hos Technical University of Munich utgjør totalt €57.2K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Technical University of Munichs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Totalt per år
$66K
Nivå
E13
Grunnlønn
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Technical University of Munich?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskaper hos Technical University of Munich in Germany ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €61,182. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Technical University of Munich for Datavitenskaper rollen in Germany er €57,187.

Andre ressurser

