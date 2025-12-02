Selskapskatalog
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Venturekapitalist Lønninger

Venturekapitalist-kompensasjon in India hos Tech Mahindra utgjør totalt ₹367K per year for U1. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Tech Mahindras totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Tech Mahindra?

Inkluderte stillinger

Medarbeider

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Venturekapitalist hos Tech Mahindra in India ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹451,864. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Tech Mahindra for Venturekapitalist rollen in India er ₹318,270.

Andre ressurser

