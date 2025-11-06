Informasjonsteknolog (IT)-kompensasjon in Greater Toronto Area hos Tata Consultancy Services utgjør totalt CA$114K per year for C3A. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Toronto Area utgjør totalt CA$99.6K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Tata Consultancy Servicess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
C1Y
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C3A
CA$114K
CA$112K
CA$0
CA$2K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
