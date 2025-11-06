Forretningsanalytiker-kompensasjon in Canada hos Tata Consultancy Services varierer fra CA$91.9K per year for C2 til CA$114K per year for C3B. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada utgjør totalt CA$96.3K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Tata Consultancy Servicess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
C1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
CA$91.9K
CA$89.4K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
C3A
CA$102K
CA$101K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
C3B
CA$114K
CA$114K
CA$0
CA$0
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)