Tata Consultancy Services Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger i Canada

Forretningsanalytiker-kompensasjon in Canada hos Tata Consultancy Services varierer fra CA$91.9K per year for C2 til CA$114K per year for C3B. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada utgjør totalt CA$96.3K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Tata Consultancy Servicess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
C1
Assistant Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
Analyst
CA$91.9K
CA$89.4K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
C3A
Assistant Consultant
CA$102K
CA$101K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
C3B
Associate Consultant
CA$114K
CA$114K
CA$0
CA$0
Siste lønnsrapporter
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Tata Consultancy Services in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$148,127. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Tata Consultancy Services for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in Canada er CA$100,981.

Andre ressurser