Selskapskatalog
Swisscom
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Swisscom Full-Stack Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Switzerland hos Swisscom utgjør totalt CHF 124K per year for Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Switzerland utgjør totalt CHF 114K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Swisscoms totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Inngangsnivå)
CHF 124K
CHF 124K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Senior Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer

CHF 160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig CHF 30K+ (noen ganger CHF 300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Swisscom?

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Programvareutvikler tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Full-Stack Programvareingeniør hos Swisscom in Switzerland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CHF 185,693. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Swisscom for Full-Stack Programvareingeniør rollen in Switzerland er CHF 124,669.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Swisscom

Relaterte selskaper

  • Sprint
  • TELUS
  • TDS
  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser