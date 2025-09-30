Selskapskatalog
Swiss Re
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder lønninger

Swiss Re Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Switzerland hos Swiss Re utgjør totalt CHF 160K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Swiss Res totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Swiss Re
Product Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Totalt per år
CHF 160K
Nivå
Senior Product Manager
Grunnlønn
CHF 141K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 18.2K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Swiss Re?

CHF 134K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig CHF 25.2K+ (noen ganger CHF 252K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger
Praksisplasslønn

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Produktleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Swiss Re in Switzerland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CHF 361,157. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Swiss Re for Produktleder rollen in Switzerland er CHF 159,539.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Swiss Re

Relaterte selskaper

  • Liberty Mutual
  • Farmers Insurance
  • HERE Technologies
  • American Family Insurance
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser