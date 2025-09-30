Selskapskatalog
Aktuar-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Swiss Re utgjør totalt $157K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Swiss Res totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Swiss Re
Actuary
hidden
Totalt per år
$157K
Nivå
AVP
Grunnlønn
$139K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Swiss Re?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Aktuar at Swiss Re in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $295,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiss Re for the Aktuar role in United States is $159,000.

