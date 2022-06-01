Selskapskatalog
Stoneridge
    Stoneridge, Inc., is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business into two segments: Electronics and Control Devices. The core products of the Electronics reportable segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices reportable segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors.

    http://www.stoneridge.com
    Nettside
    1965
    Grunnlagt år
    4,600
    # Ansatte
    Hovedkontor

    Andre ressurser