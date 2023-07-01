Selskapsoversikt
Stealth BioTherapeutics
    Stealth BioTherapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing therapies for diseases related to mitochondrial dysfunction. Their lead product candidate, Elamipretide, is in various stages of clinical trials for the treatment of several conditions including barth syndrome, duchenne cardiomyopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. They also have other product candidates targeting complications of diabetes, renal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare neurological indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in the Cayman Islands.

    http://www.stealthbt.com
    2007
    38
    $1M-$10M
    Andre ressurser