Selskapsoversikt
Star Plastics
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Star Plastics som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Star Plastics is a company founded in 1988 that produces high-quality engineered compounds, product solutions, and services, including a line of recycled-content products. They offer custom-engineered compounds and specialty products that meet customers' evolving needs in demanding end-use applications. The company prides itself on being responsive to customer requirements with a high level of technical aptitude and strong product knowledge. Their brand pillars reflect their five points of competitive advantage, which lead to star performance for their customers.

    http://starplastics.com
    Nettsted
    1988
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    Antall ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Star Plastics

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser