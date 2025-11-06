Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Ukraine hos SoftServe varierer fra UAH 419K per year for L1 til UAH 2.74M per year for L5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Ukraine utgjør totalt UAH 2.13M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for SoftServes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
UAH 419K
UAH 419K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling