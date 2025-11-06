Selskapskatalog
SoftServe
SoftServe Programvareingeniør Lønninger i Ukraine

Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Ukraine hos SoftServe varierer fra UAH 419K per year for L1 til UAH 2.74M per year for L5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Ukraine utgjør totalt UAH 2.13M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for SoftServes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
(Inngangsnivå)
UAH 419K
UAH 419K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos SoftServe?

Inkluderte stillinger

Backend Programvareutvikler

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

DevOps-ingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos SoftServe in Ukraine ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på UAH 3,506,580. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos SoftServe for Programvareingeniør rollen in Ukraine er UAH 2,128,995.

