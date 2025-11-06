Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Bulgaria hos SoftServe varierer fra BGN 59.2K per year for L2 til BGN 61.7K per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Bulgaria utgjør totalt BGN 57.7K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for SoftServes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.2K
BGN 56.2K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.7K
BGN 61.7K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
