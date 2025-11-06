Selskapskatalog
SoftServe
SoftServe Programvareingeniør Lønninger i Bulgaria

Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Bulgaria hos SoftServe varierer fra BGN 59.2K per year for L2 til BGN 61.7K per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Bulgaria utgjør totalt BGN 57.7K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for SoftServes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
(Inngangsnivå)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.2K
BGN 56.2K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.7K
BGN 61.7K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Block logo
+BGN 99.3K
Robinhood logo
+BGN 152K
Stripe logo
+BGN 34.2K
Datadog logo
+BGN 59.9K
Verily logo
+BGN 37.7K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Praksisplasslønn

Hva er karrierenivåene hos SoftServe?

Inkluderte stillinger

Backend Programvareutvikler

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

DevOps-ingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos SoftServe in Bulgaria ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på BGN 128,877. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos SoftServe for Programvareingeniør rollen in Bulgaria er BGN 61,632.

