Societe Generale
Societe Generale Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-kompensasjon in France hos Societe Generale utgjør totalt €103K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in France utgjør totalt €71.4K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Societe Generales totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/28/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€103K
€79.9K
€5.5K
€17.2K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Societe Generale?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Prosjektleder hos Societe Generale in France ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €133,673. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Societe Generale for Prosjektleder rollen in France er €71,530.

