Societe Generale Lønninger

Societe Generales lønnsområde varierer fra $19,391 i total kompensasjon årlig for Programvareingeniør i nedre ende til $250,000 for Finansanalytiker i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Societe Generale. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programvareingeniør
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend programvareingeniør

Full-stack programvareingeniør

Dataanalytiker
Median $27.1K
Produktsjef
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Forretningsanalytiker
Median $20.7K
Produktdesigner
Median $56.6K

UX-designer

Finansanalytiker
Median $250K
Prosjektleder
Median $82.4K
Dataanalytiker
$65.6K
IT-teknolog
$149K
Investeringsbankmann
$28.1K
Juridisk
$189K
Ledelseskonsulent
$56.4K
Programsjef
$69.5K
Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker
$58.8K
Programvareingeniørsjef
$197K
Løsningsarkitekt
$121K
Teknisk programsjef
$69.3K
Teknisk forfatter
$40.3K
FAQ

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Societe Generale er Finansanalytiker med en årlig samlet kompensation på $250,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Societe Generale er $56,388.

