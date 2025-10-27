Selskapskatalog
SIX
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder lønninger

SIX Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Switzerland hos SIX utgjør totalt CHF 116K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for SIXs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
SIX
Senior Product Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Totalt per år
CHF 116K
Nivå
5
Grunnlønn
CHF 107K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 8.9K
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos SIX?
Block logo
+CHF 47.1K
Robinhood logo
+CHF 72.3K
Stripe logo
+CHF 16.2K
Datadog logo
+CHF 28.4K
Verily logo
+CHF 17.9K
Don't get lowballed
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger
Praksisplasslønn

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Produktleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos SIX in Switzerland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CHF 124,699. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos SIX for Produktleder rollen in Switzerland er CHF 119,935.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for SIX

Relaterte selskaper

  • Bloomberg
  • Bittrex
  • Point72
  • Akuna Capital
  • DRW
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser