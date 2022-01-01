Selskapsoversikt
Silicon Labs
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

Silicon Labs Lønninger

Silicon Labss lønnsområde varierer fra $50,868 i total kompensasjon årlig for Programvareingeniørsjef i nedre ende til $301,500 for Teknisk programsjef i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Silicon Labs. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få betalt, ikke utnyttet

Vi har forhandlet frem tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår regelmessig økninger på $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+).Få lønnen din forhandlet eller få din CV gjennomgått av ekte eksperter - rekrutterere som gjør dette daglig.

Programvareingeniør
Median $135K
Maskinvareingeniør
Median $150K

ASIC-ingeniør

Forretningsutvikling
$194K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
IT-teknolog
$94.5K
Produktdesigner
$89.7K
Produktsjef
$146K
Prosjektleder
$221K
Salg
$102K
Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker
$165K
Programvareingeniørsjef
$50.9K
Teknisk programsjef
$302K
Mangler din stilling?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å låse opp siden.


Vestingplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Silicon Labs er RSUs underlagt en 3-års vestingplan:

  • 33% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

  • 33% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årlig)

Har du et spørsmål? Spør samfunnet.

Besøk Levels.fyi-samfunnet for å samhandle med ansatte fra ulike selskaper, få karriereråd og mer.

Besøk nå!

FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Silicon Labs er Teknisk programsjef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $301,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Silicon Labs er $145,725.

Utvalgte stillinger

    Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Silicon Labs

Relaterte selskaper

  • Western Digital
  • Seagate
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser