Sidecar Health Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Sidecar Health utgjør totalt $217K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Sidecar Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sidecar Health
Senior Product Manager
Los Angeles - Orange County
Totalt per år
$217K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$35.4K
Bonus
$20K
År i selskapet
0-1 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Sidecar Health?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

