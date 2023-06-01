Selskapskatalog
Shopoff Realty Investments
    Shopoff Realty Investments is a real estate investment company in Southern California that transforms underutilized, undervalued, or mismanaged real estate into more valuable assets. They focus on entitlement and repurposing of land, repositioning of commercial assets, and development. They use a multi-disciplined approach to uncover opportunities that others may not recognize. Shopoff pursues the highest and best use for all their properties, enhancing communities, fostering long-term partnerships, and producing event-driven appreciation. An investment in a Shopoff limited partnership involves a high degree of risk and is illiquid with an uncertain liquidity date. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

    http://shopoff.com
    1992
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Andre ressurser