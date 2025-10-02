Selskapskatalog
Scotiabank Teknisk programleder Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

Teknisk programleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Toronto Area hos Scotiabank utgjør totalt CA$126K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Scotiabanks totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Scotiabank
Technical Program Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$126K
Nivå
L8
Grunnlønn
CA$126K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i selskapet
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Scotiabank?

CA$225K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Teknisk programleder at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$295,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Teknisk programleder role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$158,413.

Andre ressurser