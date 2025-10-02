Selskapskatalog
Scale AI
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Teknisk programleder

  • Alle Teknisk programleder lønninger

  • Mexico

Scale AI Teknisk programleder Lønninger i Mexico

Teknisk programleder-kompensasjon in Mexico hos Scale AI utgjør totalt MX$1.38M per year for L4. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Scale AIs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Vis 2 flere nivåer
MX$3.09M

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Teknisk programleder en Scale AI in Mexico está en una compensación total anual de MXMX$30,091,134. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Scale AI para el puesto de Teknisk programleder in Mexico es MXMX$23,042,233.

Andre ressurser