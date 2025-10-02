Teknisk programleder-kompensasjon in Mexico hos Scale AI utgjør totalt MX$1.38M per year for L4. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Scale AIs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.