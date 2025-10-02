Selskapskatalog
Scale AI
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Alle Programvareutvikler lønninger

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Scale AI Programvareutvikler Lønninger i Northern Virginia Washington DC

Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Northern Virginia Washington DC hos Scale AI utgjør totalt $362K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Northern Virginia Washington DC utgjør totalt $325K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Scale AIs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L3
(Inngangsnivå)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$362K
$180K
$182K
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Inkluderte stillinger

Maskinlæring Ingeniør

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutvikler hos Scale AI in Northern Virginia Washington DC ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $625,700. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Scale AI for Programvareutvikler rollen in Northern Virginia Washington DC er $325,000.

Andre ressurser