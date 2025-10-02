Selskapskatalog
Santander Bank
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataforsker

  • Alle Dataforsker lønninger

  • Brazil

Santander Bank Dataforsker Lønninger i Brazil

Dataforsker-mediankompensasjonspakken in Brazil hos Santander Bank utgjør totalt R$203K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Santander Banks totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Santander Bank
Data Scientist
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Totalt per år
R$203K
Nivå
Mid
Grunnlønn
R$122K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$81.3K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Santander Bank?

R$880K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig R$165K+ (noen ganger R$1.65M+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Dataforsker tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Dataforsker hos Santander Bank in Brazil ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på R$241,059. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Santander Bank for Dataforsker rollen in Brazil er R$222,722.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Santander Bank

Relaterte selskaper

  • TD bank
  • TowneBank
  • FirstBank
  • Vanguard
  • Union Bank
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser