Dataforsker-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Toronto Area hos Sanofi utgjør totalt CA$108K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Sanofis totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sanofi
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$108K
Nivå
L2-1
Grunnlønn
CA$98.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.1K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Dataforsker bei Sanofi in Greater Toronto Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$132,169. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Sanofi für die Position Dataforsker in Greater Toronto Area beträgt CA$108,282.

