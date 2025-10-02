Selskapskatalog
Sanofi
  • Lønninger
  • Dataforsker

  • Alle Dataforsker lønninger

  • Greater Boston Area

Sanofi Dataforsker Lønninger i Greater Boston Area

Dataforsker-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Boston Area hos Sanofi utgjør totalt $196K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Sanofis totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
Sanofi
Data Scientist
Boston
Totalt per år
$196K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
$164K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$32K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Sanofi?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Dataforsker at Sanofi in Greater Boston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi for the Dataforsker role in Greater Boston Area is $194,000.

