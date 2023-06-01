Selskapskatalog
RXQ Compounding
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om RXQ Compounding som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    RXQ Compounding, LLC is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility located in Albany, OH, that guarantees safety, availability, and compliance. They emerged in front of new regulations from the FDA governing compounding facilities and the state board of pharmacy to assure that the safest products are delivered to their customers and patients. All products are manufactured in an ISO 5 environment, and they have partnered with the Ohio Innovation Fund to develop a viable enterprise in Southern Ohio.

    https://rxqcompounding.com
    Nettside
    2014
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    # Ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for RXQ Compounding

    Relaterte selskaper

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser