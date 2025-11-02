Selskapskatalog
Robert Walters
Robert Walters Rekrutterer Lønninger

Rekrutterer-mediankompensasjonspakken in Taiwan hos Robert Walters utgjør totalt NT$999K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Robert Walterss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
Robert Walters
Recruiter
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Totalt per år
NT$999K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
NT$999K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Rekrutterer hos Robert Walters in Taiwan ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på NT$2,376,598. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Robert Walters for Rekrutterer rollen in Taiwan er NT$795,703.

