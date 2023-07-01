Selskapskatalog
Rippey AI
    • Om

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Nettside
    2019
    Grunnlagt år
    52
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

