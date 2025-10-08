Videospill Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Greater Los Angeles Area hos Riot Games varierer fra $141K per year for P1 til $375K per year for P5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Los Angeles Area utgjør totalt $218K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Riot Gamess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$219K
$185K
$3.8K
$30.6K
P4
$285K
$239K
$0
$46.7K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
