Full-Stack Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Riot Games varierer fra $140K per year for P1 til $292K per year for P4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $215K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Riot Gamess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
