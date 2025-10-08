Selskapskatalog
Riot Games
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Riot Games Full-Stack Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Riot Games varierer fra $140K per year for P1 til $292K per year for P4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $215K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Riot Gamess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025

Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Inngangsnivå)
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
Software Engineer
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Full-Stack Programvareingeniør hos Riot Games in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $326,044. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Riot Games for Full-Stack Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $223,750.

