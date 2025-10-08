Selskapskatalog
Riot Games
Riot Games Technical Accountant Lønninger i United States

Technical Accountant-kompensasjon in United States hos Riot Games varierer fra $179K per year for P3 til $246K per year for P4. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Riot Gamess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Riot Games?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Technical Accountant hos Riot Games in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $595,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Riot Games for Technical Accountant rollen in United States er $238,000.

