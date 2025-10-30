Selskapskatalog
Programleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in India hos Reliance Industries Limited utgjør totalt ₹4.18M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Reliance Industries Limiteds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Reliance Industries Limited
Senior Program Manager
Mumbai, MH, India
Totalt per år
₹4.18M
Nivå
Senior Program Manager
Grunnlønn
₹3.65M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹522K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Reliance Industries Limited?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programleder hos Reliance Industries Limited in India ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹6,897,355. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Reliance Industries Limited for Programleder rollen in India er ₹4,175,107.

