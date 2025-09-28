Selskapskatalog
Realtek Semiconductor
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutviklingsleder

  • Alle Programvareutviklingsleder lønninger

Realtek Semiconductor Programvareutviklingsleder Lønninger

Programvareutviklingsleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Taiwan hos Realtek Semiconductor utgjør totalt NT$3.37M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Realtek Semiconductors totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Software Engineering Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Totalt per år
NT$3.37M
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
NT$1.45M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.93M
År i selskapet
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig NT$953K+ (noen ganger NT$9.53M+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Programvareutviklingsleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Kifurushi cha mshahara kinacholipa zaidi kilichoripotiwa kwa Programvareutviklingsleder katika Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan kinakaa kwenye ujira wa jumla wa kila mwaka wa NT$6,032,253. Hii ni pamoja na mshahara wa msingi pamoja na fidia yoyote ya hisa na bonasi.
Ujira wa kati wa jumla wa kila mwaka ulioripotiwa katika Realtek Semiconductor kwa jukumu la Programvareutviklingsleder in Taiwan ni NT$3,452,487.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Realtek Semiconductor

Relaterte selskaper

  • MediaTek
  • TSMC
  • Silicon Motion
  • Pushpay
  • Cerner
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser