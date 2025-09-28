Selskapskatalog
Realtek Semiconductor
Realtek Semiconductor Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Taiwan hos Realtek Semiconductor utgjør totalt NT$3.42M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Realtek Semiconductors totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Project Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Totalt per år
NT$3.42M
Nivå
8
Grunnlønn
NT$1.9M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.52M
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
14 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Prosjektleder at Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$5,207,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realtek Semiconductor for the Prosjektleder role in Taiwan is NT$3,308,468.

Andre ressurser