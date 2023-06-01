Selskapskatalog
Razberi Technologies
    Razberi Technologies has rebranded to Acre Security, joining forces with other Acre brands to reshape security. Acre Security offers an open video surveillance platform with intelligent appliances, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. The platform can be combined with third-party video management software and IP cameras, reducing total cost of ownership and the risk of cyber breaches. The company is headquartered in Dallas and offers news and viewpoints on Razberi Pulse and social media.

    http://razberi.net
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Andre ressurser