Selskapskatalog
QT Imaging
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om QT Imaging som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    QT Imaging is a medical technology company focused on improving breast imaging and breast health for women. They have developed a non-invasive, radiation-free imaging tool called Transmission Ultrasound, which generates 3D speed-of-sound images for diagnostic assessment of quantitative breast density. The technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing, but is not intended as a replacement for screening mammography. QT Imaging aims to extend their technology to additional research, clinical, and patient segments.

    qtimaging.com
    Nettside
    2011
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for QT Imaging

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Intuit
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser