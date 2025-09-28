Selskapskatalog
Procter & Gamble
  • Lønninger
  • Prosjektleder

  • Alle Prosjektleder lønninger

Procter & Gamble Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-kompensasjon in Poland hos Procter & Gamble utgjør totalt PLN 162K per year for B1. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Poland utgjør totalt PLN 180K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Procter & Gambles totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
B1
Project Manager
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
Senior Project Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Procter & Gamble?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Prosjektleder hos Procter & Gamble in Poland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på PLN 199,267. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Procter & Gamble for Prosjektleder rollen in Poland er PLN 163,620.

