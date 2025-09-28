Dataanalytiker-kompensasjon in United States hos Procter & Gamble varierer fra $112K per year for B1 til $130K per year for B2. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $105K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Procter & Gambles totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
B1
$112K
$102K
$5K
$5K
B2
$130K
$125K
$0
$5K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
