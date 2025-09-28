Selskapskatalog
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Dataanalytiker-kompensasjon in United States hos Procter & Gamble varierer fra $112K per year for B1 til $130K per year for B2. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $105K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Procter & Gambles totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
B1
$112K
$102K
$5K
$5K
B2
$130K
$125K
$0
$5K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vis 1 flere nivåer
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Dataanalytiker at Procter & Gamble in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Dataanalytiker role in United States is $100,000.

