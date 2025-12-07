Selskapskatalog
Potters Industries
Potters Industries Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Den gjennomsnittlige Løsningsarkitekt totalkompensasjonen in Hong Kong (SAR) hos Potters Industries varierer fra HK$450K til HK$629K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Potters Industriess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/7/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område

Vi trenger bare 3 flere Løsningsarkitekt innrapporteringers hos Potters Industries for å låse opp!

Inviter vennene dine og samfunnet til å legge til lønninger anonymt på under 60 sekunder. Mer data betyr bedre innsikt for jobbsøkere som deg og vårt samfunn!

Hva er karrierenivåene hos Potters Industries?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på HK$628,716. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Potters Industries for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in Hong Kong (SAR) er HK$449,857.

Andre ressurser

