Plexus Worldwide
    Our core values are simple: Be Trustworthy, Be Honest, Be Reliable, and Be Responsible.Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Plexus Worldwide offers science-based health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. Our mission is to help consumers live healthier and happier lives, and our employees are the driving inspiration for the work we all do every day.With more than 550,000 entrepreneurial Ambassadors worldwide, Plexus is among the world’s 40 largest direct-selling organizations in our industry and has been featured on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies.Named one of Arizona’s “Best Places to Work” by the Phoenix Business Journal, Plexus Worldwide is always looking for people wanting to take the next step in their career.

    http://www.plexusworldwide.com
    2008
    9,500
    $1B-$10B
