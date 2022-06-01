Selskapskatalog
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Lønninger

PandaDocs lønn varierer fra $26,928 i total kompensasjon per år for en UX-forsker på laveste nivå til $150,750 for en Dataanalytiker på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos PandaDoc. Sist oppdatert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programvareutvikler
Median $84K
Salg
Median $111K
Programvareutviklingsleder
Median $98.8K

Administrativ assistent
$42.7K
Dataanalytiker
$151K
Dataforsker
$47.8K
Produktdesigner
Median $51K
Produktdesignleder
$82.4K
Produktleder
$52.4K
Rekrutterer
$55K
UX-forsker
$26.9K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Die bestbezahlte Position bei PandaDoc ist Dataanalytiker at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $150,750. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PandaDoc beträgt $54,978.

