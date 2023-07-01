Selskapskatalog
Novalogy
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Novalogy som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Novalogy is a company that aims to improve people's health and well-being through their first product, AYO. AYO is a wearable technology that uses blue-turquoise light to regulate the circadian rhythm, enhancing sleep, energy, and overall health. The product is based on extensive clinical studies and mimics the sun to suppress melatonin production and regulate the biological rhythm. AYO is fully connected to a mobile app, offering portability, personalization, and intelligence, making it a top-tier light therapy product.

    https://goayo.com
    Nettside
    2015
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    # Ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Novalogy

    Relaterte selskaper

    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Roblox
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser