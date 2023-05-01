Selskapskatalog
Norwegian Refugee Council
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Norwegian Refugee Council som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    The Norwegian Refugee Council is an independent humanitarian organization that helps people forced to flee. They operate in over 30 countries and specialize in six areas: food security, education, shelter, legal assistance, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. They advocate for displaced people's rights and dignity and respond quickly to emergencies with their expert deployment capacity, NORCAP. They employ around 16,000 people, most of whom are hired locally to work in the field. To support their work, visit their website or donate through the Benevity workplace giving platform.

    http://www.nrc.no
    Nettside
    1946
    Grunnlagt år
    7,501
    # Ansatte
    $1B-$10B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Norwegian Refugee Council

    Relaterte selskaper

    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser