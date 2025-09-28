Dataforsker-kompensasjon in United States hos Nielsen varierer fra $111K per year for Data Scientist til $122K per year for Senior Data Scientist. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $115K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Nielsens totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
