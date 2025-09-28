Selskapskatalog
Nielsen
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataforsker

  • Alle Dataforsker lønninger

Nielsen Dataforsker Lønninger

Dataforsker-kompensasjon in United States hos Nielsen varierer fra $111K per year for Data Scientist til $122K per year for Senior Data Scientist. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $115K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Nielsens totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vis 1 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Nielsen?

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Dataforsker tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Dataforsker at Nielsen in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nielsen for the Dataforsker role in United States is $112,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Nielsen

Relaterte selskaper

  • ADP
  • Nuance Communications
  • NETSCOUT
  • American Software
  • Pitney Bowes
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser