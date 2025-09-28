Selskapskatalog
NICE Salgsingeniør Lønninger

Salgsingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos NICE utgjør totalt CA$203K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for NICEs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
NICE
Sales Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$203K
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
CA$157K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$46.5K
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos NICE?

CA$227K

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Salgsingeniør hos NICE in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$211,932. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos NICE for Salgsingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$203,611.

